Food exporters urged to prepare for new UK import controls

Exporters have been urged to prepare for new post-Brexit UK import controls, which come into force next month.

On April 1st, the UK will introduce import controls on all animal or plant products coming in from the EU.

The controls will require that – in additional to the normal customs protocols - – Irish exporters have the appropriate health certificates from the authorities here before exporting.

They will also require the UK importer to pre-notify the UK authorities of the goods coming in.

“It’s now over eight weeks since the end of the Brexit transition period, and with one month to go until the imposition of further UK import requirements, exporters in Ireland need to engage with everyone in their supply chain, including their UK importers, to ensure that they are clear on their roles and responsibilities and have the capacity to meet them,” the Government said.

In its statement, the Government noted that freight vehicle movements into the Republic from Britain have increased from 1,423 movements in the first week of the year, to 7,263 movements last week. There are however indications that the rate of growth is now flattening, it said.

Going the opposite direction, from here to Britain, freight volumes are down by around 40 per cent but up on direct continental services by around 80 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

“ This is due to a number of factors in addition to the new Brexit related checks and controls, including significant stockpiling at the end of 2020, greater use of direct routes and the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.