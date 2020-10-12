Failure to agree corporate tax regime could trigger ‘damaging trade wars’, OECD warns

Key talks on a new international corporate tax regime with major implications for Ireland are now facing a new deadline of mid-2021, as the OECD warns that failure could lead to damaging trade wars.

In an update on the talks, the OECD estimated that a failure to agree could trigger trade wars at a cost of 1 per cent of world GDP. However, it said that success could boost corporate tax revenues worldwide by $100 billion (€85 billion).

Ireland’s corporate tax base and its incentives for attracting multinationals could both be damaged by the talks. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said repeatedly that he believes an agreement at OECD level, involving 137 countries, is still the best option for Ireland.

This is because of the danger of countries taking damaging unilateral action on taxing big digital multinationals if there is no deal, and of the trade war risk referred to by the OECD, potentially a significant danger to Ireland.

Previously, Irish officials have estimated that the OECD plan could cost Ireland between €800 million and €2 billion in lost corporate tax revenue every year.

Total corporate tax revenue this year is estimated to be €12.5 billion. If there is an agreement next year, it could have significant implications for tax revenue from 2022 on. The OECD did not publish estimates of the country-by-country impact of the reforms, which it has calculated.

The OECD announced an agreed framework for further consultations and negotiations on the two main parts – or pillars – of the talks, which would involve a fundamental reshaping of the way companies are taxed. The details still require political agreement.

Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD head of tax administration, said the technical work had now been done to allow the system to get up and running quickly, provided political agreement is reached.

The talks faced difficulty earlier this year when the US expressed serious doubts about parts of the plan. Saint-Amans said on Monday he believed that the US would stay involved, whoever won the election.

The first pillar of the talks involves a change in where multinationals pay some tax, with some in future to be levied in markets where they sell, rather than payments being purely based on where they declare their profits. As many companies have their EU headquarters in Ireland and declare significant amounts of profits here, this would involve some loss of revenue to Ireland and gains for countries with big markets like France and Germany. The indications from the OECD documents are that the initial changes here might be relatively modest.

The second pillar of the talks involves setting a minimum global corporate tax rate. Depending on where this rate is set, this could have major implications for Ireland’s policy of using the 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate to attract foreign investment here.