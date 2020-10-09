Budget 2021: Here’s what we know so far

Paschal Donohoe surely has his work cut out on Tuesday when he unveils Budget 2021. With one hand he has to fight off Covid-19 and with the other fend off Brexit. One would be bad enough but both are most definitely in double whammy territory. And, lest we forget, there is the housing crisis.

With the deficit forecast to hit €16 billion and money already thrown around like snuff at a wake he has precious little left of what was once termed headroom.

So what do we know so far about what is likely to happen?

Tax

The Minister for Finance set out his stall when it comes to income tax when he said categorically there would be no rise. The unspoken other side of the equation is that there will be no cuts either. He doth not giveth nor taketh away.

And what of USC, the cornerstone of the Fine Gael manifesto in the election before last?

Cuts were promised, and some grazes were delivered, but that was back in the pre-Covid days and when we still had time to negotiate a post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain. In these straitened times the best that can be hoped for here is a tweak.

The same can be said for PRSI. Possibly a tweak here and there, possibly not.

When it comes to social welfare the big kahuna is the State pension. It has become almost customary for it to get €5 on budget day. This year could very well be the exception.

The other question on people’s lips is whether the Christmas bonus will be paid. No commitment has been made either way. However, even if the numbers in receipt of social welfare are as horrendous as they were in the spring, it would be politically difficult not to pay it.

All other social welfare rates will probably be untouched with the possible exception of the carers support grant.

Alas, no budget would be complete without the old reliables of fags, booze and fuel. A rise in the price in cigarettes and other tobacco products is nailed on. Probably the only thing that is in Budget 2021.

Commitments

With the Greens in Government and our climate change commitments it is hard to see diesel escaping this year.

However, a rise in diesel was touted last year as one of the low hanging fruit and nothing happened. With carbon tax rises pencilled in for next year, now might be the time for Donohoe to start equalising the cost of diesel and petrol.

Alcohol, with the hospitality sector on its knees, will more than likely remain untouched.

When it comes to housing, it is likely that the Help to Buy scheme will be extended. However, it has been suggested by the Tax Strategy group that stamp duty, untouched since 2010, should be looked at.

For a huge swathe of the population working from home was once a nice occupation. This has changed utterly and people are beginning to look at out-of-pocket expenses, especially as the cold day and long nights of winter draw in. Some positive noises have been made about the situation but it remains to be seen if some tangible difference will be deliver on the day in the form of tax reliefs.