Davos Diary: Chilly reception for Trump’s ‘prophets of doom’ speech

Climate was theme at WEF, but did the Standard Life Aberdeen guy get the memo?

Joe Brennan in Davos

US president Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

 

Klaus Schwab, the German engineer and economist, had a noble goal when he set up the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Davos 50 years ago: to change how money works from “shareholder capitalism”, which is all about maximising profits, to “stakeholder capitalism”, where corporations act as trustees of society.

Schwab has renewed the push this year, with the latest gathering themed “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world”, as issues such as climate change, trade protectionism and slowing global growth hung over the forum in Europe’s highest town.

Some clearly didn’t get the memo.

“I unashamedly use it to meet clients. I think a lot of useful stuff is discussed [at Davos], but for me that’s not what I’ve ever really been interested in,” Martin Gilbert, the outgoing vice-chairman of UK investment giant Standard Life Aberdeen, told business news channel CNBC at the WEF on Tuesday.

Virtue-signalling

His honesty was refreshing at a summit often criticised as a forum for empty virtue-signalling by business leaders who go back to their old ways of squeezing employees, customers and the world’s resources once they’ve dusted the Davos snow off their boots and returned home.

The conference’s organisers have promised to make this year’s event carbon neutral by using more sustainable materials, sourcing more local and plant-based food for the almost 3,000 participants, using a fleet of cars and buses that is 90 per cent electric or hybrid, and investing in projects that offset the emissions that it cannot eliminate.

The bulk of Trump’s meandering – albeit scripted – address was taken up with something closer to his heart: himself

Many of the so-called 1 per cent attending the jamboree are making the job all the more difficult, with hundreds of fuel-guzzling private jets expected to fly participants in and out of Switzerland this week. Still, so-called sustainable aviation fuel – which has lower emissions than conventional jet fuel – is being made available to aircraft landing at Zurich airport, we’re told.

Second address

Donald Trump, whose Marine One helicopter touched down in Davos on Tuesday morning against the backdrop of the phrase “act on climate” carved into the snow, partly used his second address to the WEF since becoming US president to rail against environmental “prophets of doom”.

But the bulk of his meandering – albeit scripted – 30-minute address was taken up with something closer to his heart: himself, focusing on economic and stock market achievements since coming to power.

It may go down well at Trump’s Keep America Great rallies as he canvasses support ahead of an election at the end of this year. But Trump should have been reminded by a folk song performed by a group of nine Swiss tenors in traditional dress just before he took to the lectern that he was in different surroundings. His address was met with almost total silence from the audience.

Tough crowd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.