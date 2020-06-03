Call to ease quarantine rules, dismal data on sales and the cost of primary healthcare

Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle has called on the Government to remove the quarantine restrictions on people travelling into the country by the end of June.

Covid-19’s devastating impact on air travel is could prompt regulators to review a ruling that Dublin Airport cut passenger charges from this year.

New data shows the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on consumer sectors. Some 24 million fewer pints of beer and cider were sold in the Republic in April compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, new car sales in May were down 72 per cent.

The one bright spark in it all was the rise in grocery trade, with the last Friday of the May bank holiday weekend proving particularly busy as shoppers spent €52.8 million on groceries.

Mark Paul reports that parts of the department stores, Brown Thomas and Arnotts, will reopen to shoppers next week on June 10th and 11th respectively, weeks earlier than had previously been expected under the Government’s lockdown easing plan.

In his column Eoin Burke-Kennedy reckons that, economically speaking, this remains the quiet before the storm. Predicting 1980s levels of unemployment by Christmas, he writes that “containing the virus has come at a hefty price and we’re about to pay it.”

A CBRE report finds €2.55 billion investment is needed to deliver primary care centre network required to service future population needs.

Away from Covid-19 related news, US retailers are transferring merchandise to secure locations as widespread civil unrest sets back the economic recovery from the coronavirus shutdown.

Deloitte has bought technology consultants DNM to continue the accountancy firm’s expansion into new businesses. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The Department of Finance has provided complete details of more than €8.4 million paid out in legal fees and consultancy as part of the Apple tax case. Ken Foxe reports on who got what.

Finally, in our commercial property coverage, Ronald Quinlan reports Pinterest is looking for new Dublin office that would give them capacity to bring in up to 300 extra workers on top of the 100 they have now in Dublin.