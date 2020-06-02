British consumers ramp up repayments amid Covid-19 lockdown

British consumers ramped up repayment of their debts and mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in April as the country spent the month in the coronavirus lockdown, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer credit figures showed a net repayment of £7.39 billion (€8.32 billion), the biggest such repayment on record, as households worked off their credit card debts.

The BoE data showed consumer credit lending fell by 0.4 per cent in the 12 months to April, the biggest drop since August 2012. At the same time, the number of mortgage approvals fell to the lowest since comparable records began in October 1997 - 15,848, down from 56,136 in March which was already sharply lower than in previous months.

Earlier on Tuesday, mortgage lender Nationwide said Britain’s house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May.

In annual terms, prices rose by 1.8 per cent, slowing from 3.7 per cent in April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a monthly fall of 1.0 per cent and an annual rise of 2.8 per cent. Britain’s government relaxed some of its restrictions on the housing market in England in May.

Property website Rightmove said on Saturday it had its busiest day on record last week, suggesting activity was picking up. But

Nationwide said the medium-term outlook remained highly uncertain.

Samuel Tombs, economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the May fall was probably just the start of a slide in house prices over the rest of this year. “The huge size of the blow from COVID-19 to households’ incomes and the deterioration in consumers? confidence suggests that house prices must drop,” he said. “We look for a 5 per cent decline in prices by the end of the third quarter.”

Nationwide said the impact of the pandemic on the mindset of homebuyers was likely to weigh on the market.

A survey it conducted suggested people had put off moving as a result of the lockdown and would-be buyers were planning to wait six months on average.

“Given that the lockdown was only partially eased in May, we think that households probably continued to save and businesses borrowed more last month,” Thomas Pugh, an economist with Capital Economics, said. “Admittedly, stronger household balance sheets should mean that consumers are in a good position to start spending again once the lockdowns are lifted. But we think that households savings will remain elevated for a while yet.”

The BoE data also showed net lending to businesses fell to £13.238 billion in April, down by almost £20 billion from March when companies rushed to get loans to see them through the pandemic crisis but still above average.

Britain’s government has promised £330 billion worth of state guarantees for bank loans to businesses as part of its attempts to stave off a wave of bankruptcies.

Data published by the finance ministry on Tuesday showed small businesses have borrowed more than £21 billion under a government-guaranteed coronavirus programme in May, well ahead of other lending support schemes. The Treasury also said its wage subsidy scheme to soften a surge in unemployment now covered more than 8.7 million jobs and claims had passed £17.5 billion pounds. A similar scheme for self-employed people had seen 2.5 million claims worth £7.2 billion.– Reuters