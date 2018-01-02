BP expects to take $1.5bn charge after recent tax changes in US

BP Plc, the British oil major that invests more in the US than anywhere else, expects to take a charge of about $1.5 billion following recent tax changes in the country, despite the prospects of long-term gains from the legislation.

“The lowering of the US corporate income-tax rate to 21 per cent requires revaluation of BP’s US deferred tax assets and liabilities,” the London-based company said Tuesday in a statement. “The current estimated impact of this will be a one-off non-cash charge” affecting fourth-quarter 2017 results.

A tax overhaul signed into law on December 22nd by President Donald Trump contains a raft of new rules, including a cut in the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent. While BP and its peers expect the long-term effect of the legislation to be positive for earnings, the change results in one-time charges driven by the re-measurement of their deferred tax position.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said last week that the charge may be as high as $2.5 billion. The Anglo-Dutch oil producer is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter results on February 1st, while BP will report on February 6th.

– Bloomberg