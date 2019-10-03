Digicel looks to refinance, services sector falls and the rise of the notice box

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s Digicel may seek to refinance at a discounted price some $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) of bond debt due to be repaid in early 2021, to take advantage of the fact that they are trading at a discount in the market, according to US debt research firm Xtract Research. Joe Brennan has the details.

Business activity in the Irish services sector fell to its lowest level since May 2013, troubled by a combination of weakening global activity and the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit, a report by AIB indicates. Peter Hamilton reports.

The Irish arm of artisan goods marketplace Etsy slipped into the red last year despite reporting a huge jump in turnover, writes Charlie Taylor.

Charlie also tells us that Techfynder, a new online recruitment platform for IT contractors, is to create 50 jobs in Dublin over the next two years as it seeks to expand beyond its home market and into Britain, the US and continental Europe.

The founder of the world’s first facility to convert plastic waste into wax has said he will invest an additional ¤5 million in the facility to double its capacity by the beginning of next year, writes Peter Hamilton.

Cantillon ponders the appointment of low-profile Irishman Ken Murphy to the top spot at Tesco and how Paddy Power’s bet on digital is paying off big time.

Self-driving cars, argues John Holden, are coming whether we like it or not, so buckle up.

Ciara O’Brien, sitting in for Karlin Lillington, wonders whether notifications, supposed to gently inform us of something new, are now overwhelming us?

Ciara also had to reassess her attitude to charging her gadgets overnight due to a fire-safety scare.

In this week’s Inside Business podcastCliff Taylor previews next week’s budget and Peter Hamilton takes a trip to Trifol, a Portlaoise-based company which has developed a lucrative process for turning landfill plastic into wax.

Barry McCall profiles the finalists in the Fintech & IT category of The Irish Times Innovation Awards.

