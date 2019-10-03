Irish IT recruitment platform Techfynder to hire 50 people in Dublin

Techfynder, a new online recruitment platform for IT contractors, is to create 50 jobs in Dublin over the next two years as it seeks to expand beyond its home market and into Britain, the US and continental Europe.

The company claims it is the first dedicated platform that allows companies to directly connect contractors and to carry out every aspect of the recruiting process via a single portal.

The service, which is available via a dedicated website and a mobile app, allows contractors to highlight their skills, experience, daily rates, location and length of contract sought, and match them with suitable companies. The service is free for them to use, and allows them to line up their next job ahead of time without having to scour and post on multiple recruitment platforms.

For companies the service works as a subscription-based offering, matching and providing access to in-demand contractors who are open to hearing of new opportunities .

The platform allows both sides to talk directly with each other, to set up interviews and even to sign contracts without needing to leave the portal.

Techfynder is the brainchild of Praveen Madire, founder of independent software testing company Test Triangle. That company, which was established in 2012, now employs 74 people, and has annual revenues of about €5 million.

Test Triangle, which specialises in areas such as application testing, development operations, robotic process automation and mobile app development, also provides a recruitment service to a number of companies locally, including Tata and Accenture.

Techfynder claims to be both better at bringing contractors and employers together and cheaper than rivals.

Gap in the market

Mr Madire said he got the idea for the business after witnessing first hand the difficulties companies have in hiring contractors.

“There are obviously services such as LinkedIn, Monster and so on, but they are for everything. We identified a gap in the market, and got funding from Enterprise Ireland to set up a dedicated service for hiring IT contractors.

“We’ve spent about €1 million in total on the project to date, and there has been a fantastic response from companies.We see this as a truly global business that we can grow from Dublin.”

Techfynder is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin. It intends to open an office in Austin, Texas, early next year, and is also targeting opportunities in Germany and Britain.