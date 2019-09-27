Dalata chief Pat McCann named as new Ibec president
Hotelier calls on Government to become ‘more ambitious’
Dalata chief executive Pat McCann pictured with Ibec chief executive, Danny McCoy.
Dalata chief executive Pat McCann has been named as the new president of Ibec for 2019-2020.
In an address to the annual Ibec president’s dinner in Dublin on Friday, hotelier Mr McCann said the State needed to become “more ambitious” by investing in innovation, education and world-class infrastructure. He called on the Government to design policies in particular to address a decline in the international rankings of Irish universities.
“The latest Times Higher Education ranking has just one Irish university in the top 200 . . . We need greater autonomy for university leadership and more direct funding and investment to redress this ranking crisis, for that is what we consider it to be, and this must be a priority if a doom loop is to be avoided,” he said.