Bord na Mona chief hints at widespread job cuts

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan has hinted at widespread job losses at the State company.

The Bord na Móna group of unions, which represents most of its 2,000 workers, met Mr Donnellan this week to discuss the company’s ongoing difficulties.

According to statement from trade union, Siptu, which is part of the group, Mr Donnellan warned that if nothing changed within a month, Bord na Móna would have to make a “seismic decision” that would not be “good news” for workers.

Mr Donnellan told Siptu, Unite and Connect representatives that unless there was some urgency injected into plans to help the company set up to exploit peat move to more sustainable businesses, Bord na Móna face a “dire future”.

Willie Noone, group of unions secretary, said on Friday that Bord na Móna was financially precarious and would have no option but to take “unpopular and decisive action” within a month.

Mr Noone stressed that unions would not accept the company’s recent threats of compulsory redundancy.

“The group of unions is actively re-engaging with politicians of all parties as it is clear that a resolution to the crisis is in the political arena and, if not resolved, will have devastating consequences for thousands of current employees as well as former workers who depend on Bord na Móna pensions,” Mr Noone said.

Several hundred Bord na Móna workers supplying peat to two ESB power stations face the potential loss of their jobs as neither generating plant has planning permission needed to ensure it is viable following the loss of State financial support in December.