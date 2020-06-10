CrossFit chief steps down following George Floyd tweet

CrossFit Inc founder Greg Glassman stepped down as the company’s chief executive on Tuesday, days after he apologised for his tweet on the killing of a black man as it drew criticism and led to footwear brand Reebok ending its tie-up with the fitness regimen.

His resignation comes at a time when sensitivity to issues facing people of colour has taken centre stage in the US, with protests across the country after the killing by police of George Floyd on May 25th.

“I’m stepping down as CEO of CrossFit Inc, and I have decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members,” he said in a company statement that named Dave Castro as the new chief executive.

In response to a tweet by research firm Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that classified racism and discrimination as a public health issue, Glassman had tweeted on Saturday: “It’s FLOYD-19.”

The tweet, which equated the killing of Floyd to the Covid-19 pandemic, drew flak and led to an apology from Mr Glassman after Adidas AG-owned Reebok ended its 10-year-old partnership with his company. – Reuters