Credit Unions current status, Goodbody frontrunner and what Girls in Tech want

Ireland’s financial sector is set for a major shake-up with the announcement that some of the largest credit unions in the State are coming together to roll out full-service current accounts. Conor Pope reports.

Turnover at the Doyle hotel group’s four UK properties rose 11 per cent last year to €69 million in spite of uncertainty around Brexit and a currency impact from a decline in the value of sterling. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Bank of China, writes Joe Brennan, is understood to be leading bidders for Goodbody Stockbrokers, nine months after a consortium from Beijing saw their €150 million bid to take over the company fall through.

Sky Ireland and State communications regulator Comreg have settled a High Court dispute over wholesale broadband charges. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Ciara O’Brien finds thatGirls in Tech want a wider role for women in the worlds of science, tech, engineering, and maths. Ciara also reviews the Airthings Wave plus indoor pollution monitor.

Meet the finalists in The Irish Times Innovation Awards’ life sciences and healthcare category and why not nominate your innovation of the decade?

Oilve Keogh meets new innovator Patrick McDermott, founder of DigiTally.

Cantillon wonders whether Gabriel Makhlouf will follow Mark Carney’s lead when it comes to climate change, says VAT on protein health supplements is long overdue and how Malin will feel the Woodford effect.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, looks at what Big Tech wants when it comes to regulation.

In this week’s Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock asks Cliff Taylor what would it mean for the Irish economy if a Brexit deal such as we are hearing about is passed?

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.