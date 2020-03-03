Strong year for Cairn Homes sees profit rise 28% in 2019

Profits at house builder Cairn Homes rose 28 per cent last year to €68 million, the latest figures show.

Dublin-listed Cairn said on Tuesday that revenues advanced 29 per cent to €435.3 million last year from €337 million in 2018.

Operating profit grew 28 per cent to €68 million in 2019 from €53.2 million the previous year.

Cairn is building homes aimed mainly at first-time buyers on 16 sites around the Republic where it says it will complete around 6,750 new dwellings.

Earnings per share rose more than 60 per cent to 6.5 cent. Cairn plans to pay shareholders a final dividend of 2.75 cent a-share, bringing the total payout to 5.2 cent for 2019.

Cairn said that this year’s spring selling season had started positively. The company expects to sell between 1,250 and 1,300 new properties this year.

Chief executive, Michael Stanley described 2019 as very strong year. “This momentum has carried through to 2020,” he added.

Cairn’s shares rose 2.46 per cent to €1.25 on the Irish Stock Exchange as investors reacted to the news on Tuesday morning.

During the year, the builder sold 1080 homes across 12 sites in 2019 at an average of €372,000 each.

The company said on Tuesday that it had completed 60 per cent of a share buy back programme that will return €60 million to investors in total.

Cairn originally began buying back €25 million worth of shares from backers in September but increased this to €60 million in January.

The builder cut its net debt to €91.2 million at December 31 last year from €134.4 million 12 months previously.

Construction costs rose to €288.7 million last year from €241.9 million.

During the year, Cairn agreed to sell 282 apartments in Citywest, Dublin, to investor Urbeo, which will rent out the homes once they are completed and it acquires them.

Urbeo, backed by US investor, Starwood Capital, also paid €53.3 million for 150 homes in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Similarly, it sold 229 apartments, houses and duplexes in Shackleton Park, Lucan, west Dublin, to another US fund Angelo Park for €79 million.

Cairn paid €21.7 million for 97 acres in Clonburris, Dublin from the State’s National Asset Management Agency and O’Callaghan Properties. The company already owned 174 acres there.