Kingspan backs para-athlete Donnacha McCarthy

Insulation maker Kingspan is backing para-athlete Donnacha McCarthy financially as he aims to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Cavan-based company said the move forms part of its wider sponsorship strategy to back high performance athletes, including golfers Shane Lowry and Leona Maguire, and teams such as Cavan GAA and Ulster Rugby.

Mr McCarthy is a blind athlete who competes in paratriathlons and is aiming to become just the second Irish para-athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games.

The Cork native, who lost his sight aged 10 following a battle with leukaemia, has been competing in paratriathlons since 2017, winning national titles in 2018 and 2019. He was a bronze medallist in the 2018 World Paratriathlon Cup.

“I’m really pleased that Kingspan is supporting me in my Paralympic goal to represent Ireland at the highest level, and come back with a medal,” said Mr McCarthy.

Kingspan’s chief executive, Gene Murtagh, said Mr McCarthy is a “superb athlete who delivers the type of high performance Kingspan is eager to support”.

“His story is inspiring, competing in a hugely challenging discipline and maintaining his focus on qualifying for the Tokyo games,” he said.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games begin in August.