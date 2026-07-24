Wildfire alert issued for Co Waterford after change in wind direction

A warning has been issued for Co Waterford following a change in wind direction, which is carrying smoke into the county from a wildfire in Co Tipperary.

People with underlying respiratory conditions are being advised to take extra precautions, Waterford Council said, and should seek medical help if they have difficulty breathing, have chest pain or have severe wheeze or worsening asthma symptoms.

The first signs of the wildfire appeared shortly after 8.45am on Monday morning when smoke was seen rising just outside Clonmel.

A change in wind direction on Wednesday has meant the fire spread to the nearby Coillte forest, leaving a plume of smoke that can be seen as far away as Cashel, Dualla, Ballingarry and Mullinahone and the wind has now carried the smoke as far as Co Waterford.

A multiagency response involving Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service, Tipperary County Council, Coillte and the Air Corps has been supplemented by local farmers to control the blaze.

Meanwhile, plumes of smoke are also still rising in the Wicklow Mountains more than a week after a fire erupted, with park rangers monitoring the area and tackling the flare-ups.

Multiple fire services and a helicopter have been called in to help tackle an ongoing fire that is spreading at the national park. Blessington and Bray fire services, a helicopter and “significant manpower” from the National Parks and Wildlife Service have been called in from around the State to fight the blaze.

Ann Fitzpatrick, district conservation officer for Wicklow Mountains National Park, said the fire, which has been burning since last Wednesday, was brought under control last Saturday. But it has “taken off” this morning along a 200m-long fire front due to high winds.

The fire is spreading towards Glencree and heavy smoke is billowing into the area, she said.

The fire has so far destroyed an area of 200 hectares known as the featherbeds on the county border between Co Wicklow and Co Dublin. Fire services have closed the road between Cunard and Glencree, Co Wicklow.