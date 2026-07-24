Gardaí travel to Jordan as part of Jamey Carney murder investigation

Ahmed Al-Saqar (left) is the main suspect in the murder investigation of Jamey Carney (right), whose remains were found in her Killarney home earlier this month.

Detectives investigating the murder of US woman Jamey Carney (42) in Co Kerry have travelled to Jordan, where the chief suspect is currently being held in detention. The Irish Times understands the two detective inspectors have already been to Amman and returned to Ireland.

They were not allowed to interview the suspect, Ahmed Al Saqar (28), directly while they were in Amman, as they have no powers outside the Republic. However, they liaised with local law enforcement, briefing them about the murder inquiry in Ireland.

The trip was seen as an icebreaker between Irish and Jordanian law enforcement as well as a fact-finding mission about how long Al Saqar can be detained in Jordan and on what grounds.

An Garda Síochána and Government must now try to rapidly build relations with Jordan in a bid to secure assistance for the murder investigation and, ultimately, the suspect’s extradition back to the Republic if the DPP approves charges.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed the two Garda members who travelled to Jordan were both of detective inspector rank and were “very experienced investigators”.

“They met with the Jordanian authorities,” he said, thanking local officials who met them. “Obviously, we have a suspect for the murder and we are working with the authorities there. It’s a complex situation so we are trying to work through that at the moment.”

‘We can develop relationships’

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he had been briefed about the two Garda members travelling to Jordan, and he understood detectives investigating the killing were keen to speak to Al Saqar.

“Obviously, we don’t have an extradition treaty in existence with Jordan, but as you saw what happened with the United Arab Emirates, we can develop relationships with countries we didn’t have relationships with before.

“I hope to see some progress in respect of that, but I don’t underestimate the challenges that are posed in terms of trying to get a person back from a country with whom we don’t have an extradition treaty.”

Jamey Carney, a mother of one, was originally from Westchester County, north of New York City, and had moved with her daughter Michaela to Ireland in May 2021, settling in Killarney. She worked for a healthcare consulting company.

Al Saqar came to Ireland from the UK in 2024, travelling first to Northern Ireland before making his way to Dublin. He later moved to Killarney, where he became involved in a relationship with Jamey Carney.

The 43-year-old, who was Irish-American, was killed in her bedroom on the night of July 6th, but her remains were not found until the early afternoon of the following day. Gardaí believe Al Saqar was in the house at the time of her death before leaving and then rapidly making arrangements to go back to his native Jordan.

Gardaí are satisfied that Al Saqar caught a green coach from Mission Road, Killarney, at 4.30am on July 7th to Bachelors Walk, Dublin, and from there got a taxi to Dublin Airport, where he caught a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul at 10.40am. He had landed in Turkey before Jamey Carney’s remains were found and the alarm was raised and an alert put out for him to airports and ports.