Glenveagh boss buys €132,950 worth of shares

Glenveagh Properties boss Stephen Garvey has picked up 200,000 shares in the company at a cost of €132,950.

Stephen Garvey, the recently installed chief executive of the residential housebuilder, notified the stock market on Monday he had bought the shares at a price of 66.4 cent each. After 9am on Monday morning, shares in the company were trading at 68.6 cent apiece.

This follows two other announcements over the past fortnight whereby directors said they had acquired shares. Dalata chief executive, and Glenveagh non-executive director, Pat McCann last week bought 70,000 shares at a price of €44,520.

Before that, the company’s chairman, John Mulcahy, acquired 200,000 shares at a cost of €123,000.

The share purchases follow the news that former chief executive Justin Bickle left the company in August, a move that helped Glenveagh’s share price fall to a record low of 59.8 cent a share.