Flynn to hire 50 extra staff as it targets European data centre market

Flynn Management & Contractors, a Dublin-headquartered group that specialises in fitting out buildings for multinational employers, will take on 50 new staff as part of an expansion plan targeting the Nordic countries and the UK.

The recruitment drive will increase staff numbers to more than 200 by 2021, the group says. The new roles, paying an average salary of €60,000 annually for a variety of construction disciplines, will be split between its Irish operation and London.

Co-founded by Michael and Kevin Flynn, the company made its name in the Irish market fitting out buildings for the major tech companies that operate here. It has also completed contracts at Dublin Airport and for the Jameson Distillery.

In recent years, it has branched out into fitting out data centres for multinationals, and says it is “currently working on hyper-scale data centres at multiple locations in Europe”.

“The company is aiming to significantly grow its overseas market offering with an ambitious plan to grow its market share in the Nordic states and the UK over coming years,” it said.

Overseas markets

The company hopes to grow the size of its construction business in Ireland, and to double its revenues from overseas markets in the next few years.

Climatically, cooler European countries, such as Ireland, the UK and Scandinavian states, are attractive for major tech multinationals to build data centres and server farms because they use less energy to stop the computer machinery from overheating.

Overall, Flynn group revenues last year rose from €98 million to €105.5 million, according to accounts lodged with the Companies Registration Office. The directors flag the international push in the accounts.

The group made a profit of €2.3 million in 2017 and paid a dividend of €1.1 million to a company connected to Michael and Kevin Flynn. the statements said.