Fit out company Mivan to create 40 jobs in North

The specialist fit out company Mivan is to create 40 jobs.

The Antrim company, which was bought out of administration by Newry headquartered MJM Group four years ago, is increasing its workforce because it has won several new business contracts in the UK.

Since it acquired Mivan, the MJM Group, which is controlled by the McConville family, has focused on repositioning the company and growing its orderbook.

Mivan, which had traded for nearly 40 years before it went into administration, had previously been one of the North’s biggest construction companies employing nearly 300 people.

But John Cunningham, Mivan’s managing director, said the company remains an “iconic brand” and is currently going through an “exciting period of growth” as part of the MJM Group of companies.

“We are delighted to have been constantly recruiting over the last number of months which will mean that by the end of this year we will have increased our workforce to more than 160 people.

“We are working on some major new contracts and have a healthy order book for 2019,” Mr Cunningham said.