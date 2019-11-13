CRH shares rally on talk of Philippines unit sale

CRH shares rallied in early afternoon trading on Wednesday on speculation that the building materials giant may put its Philippines cement unit up for sale.

The company, led by chief executive Albert Manifold, has hired investment bankers at JP Moran to find a buyer for the business, which could fetch as much as $3 billion (€2.73 billion), Bloomberg reported, adding that no final decision had been reached on the matter.

A spokesman for CRH decline to comment with contacted by The Irish Times.

Shares in CRH rose as much as 1.1 per cent to €33.75, its highest level since May 2017.

CRH, which inherited its Philippines business in 2015 through its €6.5 billion of global assets acquired from European peers Lafarge and Holcim, reported 12 months’ ago that it was seeing stabilisation in the business.

The unit had been loss-making for much of its time under CRH, dogged by a decline in infrastructure spending, rising local competition, a flood of cheap imports and rising costs.

Demand

The company reported in August that demand for cement in the business “grew modestly” in the first half “due to resilient growth in both residential and non-residential markets”. However, it noted that there had been a slowdown in infrastructure spending due to delays in government budget approvals and a general election in May.

Still, there has been speculation in the market since it emerged in early February that Stockholm-based activist fund Cevian had build up an almost 3 per cent stake in CRH that the Swedish firm may press management to offload the Philippines business.

Cevian’s managing director Christer Gardell said in June that CRH “has become too complex, both structurally and operationally, which hampers performance and traps value”.