Funeral of Tadgh Farrell (4), killed in Edenderry fire, to take place on Friday

Tadgh Farrell (4) was killed in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, alongside his great-aunt Mary Holt. Photograph: RIP.ie

The young boy killed alongside his great-aunt in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, will be buried following a funeral service on Friday.

Tadgh Farrell (4) and his great-aunt Mary Holt were killed in a suspected petrol bomb attack on the terraced house in Castleview Park on Saturday evening, December 6th.

Gardaí have opened a double-murder investigation.

Tadgh’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, was also in the house when the attack occurred. She has suffered extensive burns and is in critical condition in hospital.

The four-year old’s funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12pm in St Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.

His death notice on RIP.ie said “Tadgh’s sudden and tragic passing has left his family and friends heartbroken.

“Softly held in the arms of angels he will be forever missed and remembered by his loving family: mother Shannon, dad Aaron, grandmothers Karen and Pauline, granddad Richard, sisters Ella Brooke, Heidi Lee and Nevaeh, great-grandmother Marian, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

Funeral arrangements for Ms Holt have yet to be announced.

Investigators have so far carried out more than 250 house-to-house inquiries, retrieved more than 60 pieces of CCTV and taken over 100 written documents.

A vigil was organised in Edenderry on Wednesday evening by a local soccer club, Derry Rovers AFC.

Attendees walked around the track four times to honour each year of Tadgh’s life as prayers were said.

William Doyle, a member of the soccer club, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland: “I was walking around the track last night and you’ve all sorts of emotions. You’re angry, you can’t believe this is happening.

“A lot of the community is asking how this can happen and I suppose it’s very important we all come together to walk the track for the four years of his life.

“We need to remember about Pauline (Tadgh’s grandmother) as well. Pauline’s also injured in hospital and will have a quick recovery, hopefully,” he said.

He also expressed his horror at the “absolutely horrendous images” from the CCTV footage released by gardaí about the attack.