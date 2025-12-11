Inflation jumps above 3% as prices rise at fastest pace since February 2024

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, up 4.3 per cent since last November, also continued to rise as supermarkets pass on higher input costs to consumers. Photograph: Irish Times Stock Images

Consumer prices in Ireland were 3.2 per cent higher in November than the same month last year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday, as inflation in the Irish economy continued to pick up steam.

On an annual basis, prices accelerated last month at the fastest pace since February 2024, with education, clothing, and food prices all contributing to the headline increase.

Prices linked to education climbed by close to 9 per cent over the 12 months to the end of November, largely due to the Government’s decision to hike third-level fees for the current academic year.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, up 4.3 per cent since last November, also continued to rise as supermarkets pass on higher input costs to consumers.

