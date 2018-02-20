Vacated Waltons to rent at €250,000

Agar Commercial Property Consultants has launched a marketing campaign to find a replacement tenant for the former Waltons music store at 69-70 South Great George’s Street, in Dublin 2.

Waltons decided not to renew its 25-year lease, opting instead to move the business to its existing branch at Blanchardstown Retail Park. The double-fronted city-centre shop has a ground floor extending to 565sq m (6,077sq ft) and is expected to attract a rent of at least €250,000 a year.

Ben Pearson of Agar said the vacant premises were likely to be considered for a convenience store or discount outlet, or possibly for furniture and household goods. It was unlikely to end up as another restaurant, however, as the area was already oversupplied.