Fully let Dublin 15 office investment at €9.5m offers buyer 9.11% yield

Channor Real Estate Group, the Dublin-based property group owned and controlled by the Harrison family, has engaged Deloitte Real Estate M&A to find a buyer for Cobalt House at Blanchardstown Corporate Park.

The investment, which comprises three fully let buildings extending to a total area of 3,465sq m (37,300sq ft) and 104 car parking spaces, is guiding at a price of €9.5 million, which equates to a net initial yield of 9.11 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

Cobalt House was developed in 2000 and has undergone refurbishment over recent years, which has brought the Ber rating of its three buildings up to a range between B to A3. The properties have flexible floor plates, suspended ceilings with Led lighting, and efficient VRF air-conditioning systems. There is scope, according to the agent, to improve the investment’s sustainability rating through the installation of solar panels and additional Led upgrades.

The Cobalt buildings are 100 per cent occupied across seven tenants, namely Emydex, Calligo, Sword Medical, KSNPM, Behan & Associates, Gem Construction, and Therakos, and are generating overall rental income of €951,000 a year. The weighted average unexpired lease term is 5.42 years.

Cobalt House forms part of Blanchardstown Corporate Park, a mixed-use commercial campus comprising office, industrial and retail accommodation. The scheme, which has direct access to the N2/N3 link road and M50 motorway, is an established commercial location and operates at an occupancy rate of over 95 per cent across the Channor Real Estate Group’s holdings within the campus.

Stephen Conway of Deloitte Real Estate M&A says: “The Cobalt buildings offer investors the opportunity to secure a fully let, modern office asset in one of Ireland’s most sought-after business parks. The property has a compelling reversionary story with total passing rent averaging just €22.70 per sq ft. That’s significantly less than the average of €25.40 per sq ft achieved in the majority of lettings for similar properties in the first quarter of this year.

“The combination of covenant strength, attractive entry pricing and the immediate opportunity to capture rental growth on upcoming rent reviews should appeal to a broad range of potential buyers.”