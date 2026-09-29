Ireland

Father and daughter killed in Banagher, Co Offaly, workplace incident are named

Ioan Chinez and Denisa Mihaela died in incident at Banagher Precast Concrete on Monday

A father and daughter died at Banagher Precast Concrete in Co Offaly. Image: Google streetview
A father and daughter died at Banagher Precast Concrete in Co Offaly. Image: Google streetview
James Cox
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 10:242 MIN READ

A father and daughter who were killed in a workplace incident in Banagher, Co Offaly, on Monday have been named locally as Ioan Chinez and Denisa Mihaela.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at Banagher Precast Concrete at about 11.40am.

It is understood the deceased, a man in his 50s and his daughter (20s), were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood they were from Romania but had lived and worked in the locality for many years. The young girl’s mother and boyfriend also work in Banagher Precast Concrete, according to locals.

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It is understood the deceased were preparing a concrete mould at the time of the incident.

A spokesman for the HSA said: “The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation. As such, no further information is available at this time.”

Fianna Fáil Offaly TD Tony McCormack said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news coming from Banagher ... where two people have lost their lives following a workplace incident.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the family members and loved ones of the man and woman who tragically lost their lives.

“I am also thinking of their friends, work colleagues and everyone at Banagher Precast Concrete, as well as the wider Banagher community, at what is an incredibly difficult and shocking time.

“My deepest sympathies go to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The company is a manufacturer of precast and prestressed concrete products.

It operates from a 50-acre facility in Offaly alongside a secondary manufacturing site in Norfolk in England, employing more than 250 staff.

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