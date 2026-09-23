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Landmark EP Mooney Centre on Dublin’s Long Mile Road for sale at €12.9m

Well-known motor showroom and retail units are fully let and generating €1.028m in annual rental income

An aerial view of the EP Mooney Centre site on Long Mile Road, Dublin 12
An aerial view of the EP Mooney Centre site on Long Mile Road, Dublin 12
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Sept 23 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

The combination of secure rental income and a strong tenant line-up in a long-established trading location is expected to drive interest among investors in the sale of the landmark EP Mooney Centre on Dublin’s Long Mile Road. The subject property, a fully let retail warehouse, motor showroom and industrial trade investment is being offered for sale through agent Bannon at a guide price of €12.9 million.

Located in a high-profile position facing on to Long Mile Road and 6km from Dublin city centre, the EP Mooney Centre comprises five individual blocks extending to a combined area of 8,516sq m (91,672sq ft). The property includes a car showroom, four retail-warehouse units and four industrial-trade units.

The scheme is fully let and generating a total passing rent of about €1.028 million a year from a strong tenant base that includes Mooney’s Hyundai, Kube Interiors and Giant Bicycles. The investment has a weighted average lease term-certain of more than 12 years, providing investors with secure, long-term income, with many leases benefiting from guaranteed consumer price index uplifts. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the new owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 7.25 per cent.

Brian Morton of Bannon said: “This opportunity represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a strong retail and industrial asset in an established trading location. Its combination of secure income, established occupiers and excellent connectivity makes the EP Mooney Centre a compelling investment opportunity.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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