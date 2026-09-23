Landmark EP Mooney Centre on Dublin’s Long Mile Road for sale at €12.9m

The combination of secure rental income and a strong tenant line-up in a long-established trading location is expected to drive interest among investors in the sale of the landmark EP Mooney Centre on Dublin’s Long Mile Road. The subject property, a fully let retail warehouse, motor showroom and industrial trade investment is being offered for sale through agent Bannon at a guide price of €12.9 million.

Located in a high-profile position facing on to Long Mile Road and 6km from Dublin city centre, the EP Mooney Centre comprises five individual blocks extending to a combined area of 8,516sq m (91,672sq ft). The property includes a car showroom, four retail-warehouse units and four industrial-trade units.

The scheme is fully let and generating a total passing rent of about €1.028 million a year from a strong tenant base that includes Mooney’s Hyundai, Kube Interiors and Giant Bicycles. The investment has a weighted average lease term-certain of more than 12 years, providing investors with secure, long-term income, with many leases benefiting from guaranteed consumer price index uplifts. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the new owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 7.25 per cent.

Brian Morton of Bannon said: “This opportunity represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a strong retail and industrial asset in an established trading location. Its combination of secure income, established occupiers and excellent connectivity makes the EP Mooney Centre a compelling investment opportunity.”