Blackrock office block to be rented at €349 per sq m

Trident House will be available in third quarter of this year after undergoing revamp

Justin Comiskey
Trident House is part of Blackrock Shopping Centre

BNP Paribas Real Estate is quoting a rent of €349.83 per sq m (€32.50 per sq ft) for an office block in Blackrock, Co Dublin, which will be available for occupation in the third quarter of 2018 after undergoing a revamp which starts this month.

Trident House, part of Blackrock Shopping Centre, was formerly occupied by the Office of Public Works for more than 30 years. It is a four-storey-over-basement building extending to 1,747sq m (18,804sq ft) with floor plates ranging in size from 308-877sq m (3,315-9,440sq ft). There are also 21 on-site car-parking spaces which are available to rent at €2,500 per annum.

All floors are to have open-plan plates while the double-height reception area and lobby will have a contemporary feel. The new spec will also include raised access floors, exposed ceilings with acoustic treatment to the slab, automatic lighting control system, air conditioning, two eight-person lifts, showers and CCTV.

Redevelop

A new facade will feature aluminium windows and the fourth floor will benefit from a balcony area.

Landlord Friends First is also refurbishing Blackrock Shopping Centre, which will include a major internal refurbishment and the addition of a new glazed roof.

The company has just started to redevelop the adjacent 6,500sq m (69,965sq ft) office site at Enterprise House, where it has secured a pre-let to Zurich Life on a new 20-year lease term, and this will be ready in 2019.

Meanwhile, work is well advanced on upgrading the nearby Frascati Shopping Centre which will increase from 9,290sq m (100,000sq ft) to 15,793sq m (170,000sq ft). It is expected to be ready later this year.