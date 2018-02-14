Fallon & Byrne to expand to Dundrum village centre

The thriving Dundrum Town Centre is to get a further boost with the decision by Dublin’s fine food emporium, Fallon & Byrne, to open a new flagship food hall, delicatessen and restaurant in the original village centre.

Fallon & Byrne’s planned new 9,000sq m (10,000sq ft) speciality food hall will enhance the shopping centre’s food and beverage offering, which is already serviced by 15 restaurants and five fast-food outlets – the largest number at any shopping centre in the country.

Shoppers can also look forward to an “al fresco” dining option with a new outdoor terrace that will surround the front of the store.

Fallon & Byrne is now awaiting planning approval to redevelop five two-storey redbrick buildings on Ashgrove Terrace, located opposite the Flye Fit Gym on Dundrum’s main street.

The food company will act as an anchor to property developer Hammerson’s underutilised Pembroke Square, a 6,000sq ft public space that will cater to open-air markets and a specially devised programme of events for shoppers and visitors. Plans for Pembroke Square will also include a 320sq m (3,500sq ft) of space for a separate restaurant and a 700sq m (8,000sq ft) basement leisure facility.

Simon Betty, Hammerson’s director of retail in Ireland, said Fallon & Byrne was a fantastic brand to welcome to Dundrum. Bringing the finest Irish and international artisan foods and a high-quality dining experience, the brand would deliver a real step change in the food and beverage offer at the centre.

“Our vision for Pembroke Square is to create a new destination within Dundrum that combines a vibrant dining and leisure space with an area of exceptional public realm that will become a new focal point for visitors to enjoy throughout the year.”

In addition to its city-centre emporium on Exchequer Street in Dublin, Fallon & Byrne also runs a restaurant at the restored Victorian tea rooms in Dún Laoghaire and another outlet at the Swan Shopping Centre in Rathmines.

Fiona McHugh, managing director of Fallon & Byrne, expressed delight at bringing the company’s signature shopping and dining experience to Dundrum. “Our aim is to create something truly special in the soon-to-be-restored heritage buildings that lie at the heart of Pembroke Square, which we believe will be a dynamic new quarter within the centre.”

The Dundrum centre is owned on a 50/50 basis by Hammerson and Allianz. The centre has more than 120 shops as well as the food outlets, a 12-screen cinema and 3,400 car-parking spaces. The occupancy rate is 99 per cent.