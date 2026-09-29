Drumcree stalemate continues with Bryant planning more talks

Main Points

The standoff in Portadown has entered a third day despite efforts by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant to mediate a solution yesterday.

It follows the blocking of a contentious Orange Order parade from proceeding along Garvaghy Road on Sunday.

Hundreds of residents and supporters remained on Garvaghy Road overnight.

Members of the Orange Order are also still at Drumcree Church with PSNI blockades at either end of the small church entrance.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant posted on X last night that talks on the issue will continue today.

Stormont speaker Edwin Poots said Michelle O’Neill’s failure to attend the Assembly yesterday was “unprecedented”.

O’Neill was not in the chamber to answer questions about the Drumcree stand-off.

She had encouraged protesters yesterday to “stay the course” and remain on the road until at least midnight.

Under parading legislation, protests against parades must be notified and approved by the Parades Commission adjudication body.

The blockade on the Garvaghy Road was an unnotified gathering.

Key Reads

While residents remain on the Garvaghy Road, so too do several Orangemen at Drumcree Church.

The Orange Order members made a number of attempts to proceed with their parade on Monday but were prevented from doing so by PSNI officers.

A march of members of the Orange Order is blocked by police near Drumcree Church on Monday. Photograph: Reuters/Cathal McNaughton

Further talks are due to be held today with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant.

However, he is scheduled to speak at a Labour Party conference in Manchester at 10am, so any talks involving him to find a way through the Drumcree crisis are unlikely before the mid-afternoon, Mark Hennessy reports.

Bryant hailed “positive conversations” on Monday.

I am grateful to all for the positive conversations about Drumcree today. Constructive dialogue is the route to a solution. I continue to hope and work for progress in further talks tomorrow. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 28, 2026

Bertie Ahern urged parties not to return to ‘tribal past’

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern pictured previously. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has urged political parties in Northern Ireland not to return to the “tribal past” for the “short-term gain of winning of a few votes”, saying they would regret it by the end of next year.

Speaking on Tuesday morning as the Drumcree stand-off entered its third day, Ahern noted that the dispute over the Orange Order parade on Garvaghy Road “never finished” after the Good Friday agreement and the focus should be to “bring it to an end finally” by means of a resolution.

“I think really what we need to try and do is everybody calm down a bit. I think the First Minister and Deputy First Minister should have coffee or tea this morning and try and mend this because otherwise it’s a disaster because it will affect the institutions,” he said.

Ahern said Northern Ireland was now the fasted and strongest growth area for employment and investment across the UK, which the Executive “should be proud of”.

“So I really think If the parties believe for an election in six or eight months’ time, there’s some short-term gain of winning a few votes based on going back to the tribal past, I would really caution against that.

“They will regret that by the end of next year,” he said. The next Stormont election is expected in May 2027.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Ahern added he remembered “painfully” how several parades were mediated after 1998 and “sorted out based on the fact that we made progress”.

“So it could open all that up and there’s an awful risk of that and we should not let that happen,” he said.

Once the Parades Commission made its determination, “everything was too quick”, Ahern added, noting the High Court came to a decision at 2.30am on Sunday, hours before the parade was due to take place.

“So I think the whole thing was choreographed far too tight, far too dangerous, and I think with the inevitability of what happened,” he said, referencing the resulting fallout.

Drumcree stand-off enters third day

Residents of the Garvaghy Road pictured on Monday. Photograph: Reuters/Cathal McNaughton

Garvaghy Road is quiet this morning, following another night when hundreds of people stayed to deter any possibility that the Orange Order’s march along the road could go ahead, Mark Hennessy reports.

Throughout the evening and night, the atmosphere was calm, with no sign of a presence by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The nearest solitary squad car – not an armoured Land Rover – was hundreds of yards away.

Maintaining spirits, tea and sandwiches were given out free to residents and supporters, some of whom have come from south of the border, while musicians played near tents erected near the junction where the road turns off for Drumcree.

Reporting back to residents on Monday afternoon following his meeting with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Bryant, local residents’ leader, Breandán Mac Cionnaith urged people to stand firm.

Significantly, the residents’ group met separately with Bryant from Sinn Féin, and relations between the two sides have been prickly – with Sinn Féin doing much to stay on side with them.

Talks in Hillsborough are expected to resume later today after the Northern Ireland Secretary returns from the Labour Party annual conference in Manchester, though signs of likely compromise are few.

Last night, Bryant said he could “see a way through the mist”, but few others do, for now.

The residents are insisting on the appointment of an international mediators, while the Orange wants a written guarantee that its permission to march continues.