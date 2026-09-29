Three hospitalised after separate serious assaults in Dublin, Sligo and Galway

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after separate assaults in Dublin, Sligo and Galway.

A woman in her 30s was hospitalised after a serious assault in Belmayne, Dublin 13, on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident near a residential property on Main Street shortly after 3.40pm.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, An Garda Síochána said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and a technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Those who may have been in the area of Main Street in Belmayne between 3pm and 3.45pm and may have video footage have been asked to make it available to gardaí.

Separately, a man in his 30s is in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital after he was assaulted in Co Sligo on Monday evening.

The incident took place at around 6.30pm on Adelaide Street, Sligo town.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the vicinity, or who may have camera footage, to contact them.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Galway are investigating after a man was hospitalised for treatment of serious injuries sustained in an attack in a residential area of the city.

The serious assault occurred outside a home on Monivea Road on the east side of the city at about 2.20pm on Sunday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was injured by an assailant who used a weapon, understood to be a slash hook.

He was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where a technical examination was carried out, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.