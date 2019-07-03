Swarm of tenants expected to seek new home at the Hive in Sandyford

With practical completion of the Hive in Sandyford Business District scheduled for next month, developer U+I and its partners, Colony Capital, are offering prospective tenants the opportunity to secure the property in its entirety for use as a corporate headquarters, or on a multi-floor basis.

Formerly known as Ballymoss House, the Hive offers a total of 6,780sq m (72,979sq ft) of Grade A office space distributed over four floors ranging in size from 1,579sq m (17,000sq ft) to 1,672sq m (18,000sq ft).The building’s floor plates have been designed to be extremely efficient in terms of their configuration for occupier layout.

Tenant amenities include showers, drying rooms, locker and changing facilities in addition to secure bicycle parking with 96 spaces. There are 117 car parking spaces along with e-charge facilities. The building, which is in the final stage of being delivered by the appointed contractor, Collen 200, will also incorporate new glazed facades with an enclosed atrium space for tenant amenity use.

The Hive is expected to attract interest from businesses seeking to improve their environmental performance by locating in a premises with an optimum level of sustainability. The landlord is targeting an LEED gold energy rating, while a BER A3 and a platinum WiredScore rating have already been awarded.

Paul Scannell of HWBC is quoting a rent of €32 per sq ft and €1,750 per car space per annum.

He says: “The Hive is one of the best located office buildings in Sandyford adjacent to two Luas stops providing easy access to the city centre and south suburbs. The well-designed and flexible floor plates, high parking ratio and quality of tenant amenities will appeal to occupiers in the technology, fintech, medtech and financial services sectors”.

Arlene Van Bosch, development director of U+I in Ireland adds: “The Dublin office market remains strong with almost continuous growth over the past number of years. This has been underpinned by a number of large deals this year, particularly in the TMT sector, such as Facebook’s recent take-up of 172,000sq ft of space in Sandyford. This level of take-up is a real vote of confidence from the market in the strength of Sandyford as a business hub - something which we recognised when we acquired The Hive, or Ballymoss House as it then was, in 2016.”