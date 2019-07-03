Bespoke Howth apartment block offers scope to investors at €1.25m

Agent QRE Real Estate Advisors is quoting €1.25 million for a block of four apartments in the seaside village of Howth in north Dublin.

The development is located along Balkill Road and comprises two two-bedroom single-storey apartments and two two-bedroom duplex units. The first floors of the duplexes benefit from excellent views over Dublin Bay and Ireland’s Eye.

Ellen Prenderville of QRE is offering the scheme for sale on behalf of receivers, Duff & Phelps with the benefit of vacant possession of two of the apartments. The total estimated rental value (ERV) is considered to be in the region of €96,000 per annum.

The agent expects to receive a strong level of interest from local investors given the potential for a strong rental return.