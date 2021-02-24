Roll the dice: Former Dice Bar premises for sale at €750,000

While Covid-19 called time on a celebrated 20-year run in which the Dice Bar was lauded in the international press, those willing to take a punt on the post-pandemic pub trade may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of its landmark premises.

Described as a “fun and frisky bar” by the Guardian in 2016 and as a “lively corner dive with worn leather booths and a homey atmosphere”, by the New York Times two years later, the pub made famous by its former proprietor, Kieran Finnerty, is being offered to market by licensed premises specialists Lisney (incorporating Morrissey’s) at a guide price of €750,000.

With Mr Finnerty deciding not to renew his lease following its expiration last March, the property comes for sale with vacant possession of the entire. The Victorian building comprises what the agent describes as a “compact, easily operated public bar” at ground floor with stores to basement level extending to 237sq m (2,551sq ft). The sale of the property also includes offices which are separately accessed from Queen Street and extend to 168sq m (1,808sq ft) over first and second floors.

Young population

The former Dice Bar is located at the intersection of Queen Street and Benburb Street. In normal times, the surrounding Smithfield and Stoneybatter area is a proven trading location for licensed premises due to its large, relatively young population that enjoys a good mix between homeowners and renters.

A Dublin destination: The Dice Bar property comes for sale with vacant possession of the entire. File photograph: Google

Up until the unwelcome arrival of Covid-19, the trade of the Dice Bar and other pubs in the area had been significantly complemented by the numerous office blocks at Smithfield Square, the Law Society at Blackhall Place, and from nearby hotels, namely the Hendrick, the Maldron and the Hampton by Hilton, together with students and faculty from the TU Dublin Grangegorman Campus.

Shane Markey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney (Morrissey’s), says: “This property offers an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to acquire a well-located licensed premises with scope to re-establish a consistent volume of trade that is easily managed and can be enjoyed throughout the week as well as weekends.”