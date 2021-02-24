Dublin City Council gives green light for Marlborough Street aparthotel

While Covid-19 continues to paralyse the tourism sector, the former owner and founder of the Tivoli Theatre, Anthony Byrne, is looking past the pandemic with a plan to deliver a new aparthotel in Dublin’s north inner city.

Having secured the sale of the Tivoli site in 2018 to a partnership comprising German-headquartered investor DWS and Staycity following the receipt of planning permission for a 242-unit aparthotel, Mr Byrne is now pursuing the development of a boutique project at No 3 Marlborough Place Square.

Located just off Marlborough Street, the scheme, which has been designed by Douglas Wallace Architects, will comprise just 10 units upon completion.

The development of the aparthotel will see the retention and restoration of the original brick facade of the former industrial building, along with the construction of an upward glazed extension.

Damian Meehan of Douglas Wallace Architects says: “This was a very special building to work with. We are delighted to bring not only this wonderful building back to life, but to play our part as a key catalyst development to unlocking the rejuvenation of the whole of the Marlborough Place Square.”

Construction is planned to commence on site as soon as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions will allow, and it is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete.