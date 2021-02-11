Objectors lodge 10 appeals against permission for Kiely’s scheme

Dublin 4 residents have made a last-ditch attempt to prevent the demolition of the well-known Kiely’s pub in Donnybrook to make way for a shared co-living accommodation scheme.

An Bord Pleanála confirmed that 10 separate appeals have been lodged on behalf of third-party objectors against the Dublin City Council decision to approve the shared co-living project.

Separately, the board confirmed that applicant Shane Whelan’s Domhnach Ltd has also lodged a first-party appeal against conditions attached to the permission.

The pub was acquired by Mr Whelan’s Westridge in 2019 for more than €5 million.

Last month, the council granted planning for a scaled-down proposal despite about 115 objections being lodged. Those to object included politicians Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Hazel Chu (Green), Senator Ivana Bacik (Labour) and TD Chris Andrews (Sinn Féin). Those to lodge appeals include the Herbert Park Residents’ Association; the Donnybrook Residents’ Association; Jeff Martin; the Hanley O’Reilly Partnership; Jim Coady; John and Mary Maher; Marie Kelly and others; Louise Supple and others; and Rosemary Cullen Owens and others.

In her objection against the scheme, Rosemary Cullen Owens remarked that “the ghosts of many former Kiely’s patrons – not least its rugby regulars – will turn in their graves” over what is proposed.

Ms Cullen Owens argued that the height and scale of the proposal were not acceptable and were out of character with the surrounding area.

Mass and scale

The Donnybrook Partners have also lodged an appeal. The partners own a three-storey office building on Donnybrook Road and an objection lodged on their behalf states that the height, mass and scale of the Domhnach proposal are “excessive”.

In their objection, John and Mary Maher said that as long as Covid-19 is pervasive, “it is more than likely than not that a co-living development of this type will become a Covid hotspot despite the best endeavours of occupants”.

In her opposition to the plan, Marie Kelly said she vehemently objected to the plan and that the issues raised in her objection only skim “the top of how deeply this build will affect us”.

The developer has meanwhile appealed the planning decision after the council granted permission for a scaled-down proposal.

The original plans lodged with the city council reached to seven storeys and included 100 shared living units.

However, revised plans lodged in response to council concerns over the scale of the project included the omission of one storey, which reduced the number of shared living units from 100 to 91.

In its decision, however, the council ordered that the number of shared living units be reduced by a further six units.

The council has also ordered that all of the rooms have a minimum width of three metres, which will lead to the omission of more shared living units from the proposal.

A decision by the appeals board is due on the case in June.