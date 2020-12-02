Rabobank to pay €57 per sq ft for new Dublin docklands offices

Rabobank is to commence the fit-out of it new Dublin office following an agreement to take 23,500sq ft (2,183sq m) of space at 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in the city’s south docklands.

It is understood the Dutch-headquartered bank has agreed to pay a rent of around €57 per sq ft to occupy the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the building on a 10-year lease with an option to renew for a further 10 years.

Developed by TIO (Targeted Investment Opportunities, an umbrella fund involving Nama, Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital and Bennett Construction, 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay comprises a total of 75,498sq ft (7,013sq m)of grade A office space distributed across two blocks. The scheme has been designed to achieve LEED Gold status and a BER A3 energy rating, making it sustainable and cost-efficient for occupiers.

The building has a double height entrance hall, four elevators and two stairs serving all floors. There is secure bicycle parking, staff lockers, drying rooms and shower facilities at basement level, and a new “pocket park” to the rear of the building, which offers a bright sheltered meeting place for workers and residents of the adjacent Benson Building.

Office neighbours include Accenture, JP Morgan, State Street, Indeed and DocuSign while nearby residential schemes include the aforementioned Benson Building, Opus 6 and Capital Dock.

John Shannon of Cushman & Wakefield advised Rabobank on the deal while Kellie O’Brien of Savills advised TIO.