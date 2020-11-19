Google to offer 46 Bolands Mills apartments to key workers at reduced rent

Google is to offer 46 apartments it acquired as part of the Bolands Mills development in Dublin’s city centre to key workers in the local area at a reduced rent.

The tech giant said it would work with an approved not-for-profit housing body to rent out the apartments. It is targeting those who work in jobs considered critical for the wellbeing of the community, including nurses, teachers, front line services workers and public safety employees.

The housing body, which will be chosen from a shortlist, will handle all stages of the process, from choosing the tenants to maintaining the apartments.

But prospective tenants will have to wait another while for their homes. The Bolands Mills scheme was scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2020, but will now not be ready until the end of 2022.

Google said it was aiming to create an environment “reflective of the diverse nature of the Grand Canal area”.

“Google has made a home in Ireland over the last 17 years and the vibrant and creative character of the local community has become ingrained in our culture at our EMEA HQ. We’re committed to ensuring that the development of Bolands Mills has a positive impact in our community and offering these 46 apartments to key workers in the local community is an exciting part of that,” said Jennifer Kelly, Google’s global vice president of real estate and workplace services.

“Our hope is that through the development of Bolands Mills, we support the Grand Canal district to flourish as an active, creative and innovative area with community at its core. We are working with our neighbours to ensure that Bolands Mills meets their needs and that it provides retail, business and leisure facilities that benefit the people that live here, and those that travel to work here every day.”

Deal with Nama

Google struck a deal with Nama to buy the three landmark buildings then known as Bolands Quay in 2018 in a deal worth around €300 million, and later obtained permission to construct a bridge to link two of the office towers. The development includes 28,000sq m of office space, 46 apartments, cafes and cultural space. Bolands Mills will also include 40,000 sq ft of publicly accessible mixed use space, with a mix of retail, recreation and dining options, and a dedicated 5,000 square foot community and cultural space.

The project has suffered a few delays, including remediation work needed at part of the development after a problem was identified by developer BAM.

Last year, it was reported Dublin City Council had opted not to acquire four or so apartments at the site for social housing but would instead buy three units elsewhere “within the electoral area”.