Peters brothers seek €2.5m for high-profile Wilton Bar & Restaurant

Pub and hotel specialists Lisney (incorporating Morrissey’s) is offering the well-known Wilton Bar & Restaurant in Cork for sale by public auction on October 10th next at a guide price of €2.5 million.

The property is being sold on behalf of the Peters family of publicans from Co Meath who have traded from the premises since having it purpose built in 1991.

Located at a high-profile position off the Bishopstown Road and directly opposite Cork University Hospital (CUH), the property extends to over 1,000sq m (10,764sq ft), and is laid out with bar, lounge and dining accommodation at ground-floor level. This is complemented by a separate and self-contained restaurant and function room at first-floor level. Both the ground and first-floor levels are independently serviced by their own restrooms, kitchens and beer gardens.

Bargain

The property has car parking for 30 cars, and is located on a site of 0.188 hectares (0.465 acres).

The Wilton’s guide price of €2.5 million represents a potential bargain in relative terms for the prospective purchaser. In 2007 and immediately prior to the crash, the property was put on the market briefly at an asking price of €10 million.

Rory Browne, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, says the Wilton offers an “exceptional opportunity to acquire a premier business that enjoys a consistently high-volume trade within a property that is exceptionally well appointed and impeccably maintained throughout”.

Further details and viewing arrangements are available through Lisney (incorporation Morrissey’s).