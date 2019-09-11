IFSC office suite available on flexible terms at competitive €42.50 per sq ft

Companies seeking a well-located space in Dublin city centre may be interested in an office suite being offered to the market on flexible lease terms at the IFSC, Dublin 1.

Patricia Ward of TWM is guiding a rate of €42.50 per square foot for Level 2 at Custom House Plaza 3. Extending to an area of 524sq m (5,644sq ft), the office suite is largely open-plan along with three meeting rooms and a kitchen. The current open-plan area can comfortably accommodate 100 employees. The prospective tenant will have private access to the bathroom and shower facilities on Level 2.

Parking spaces

The offices are fitted with a raised access floor, four pipe floor mounted fan coil units, a suspended ceiling, recessed modular light fittings and carpet tiles. The landlord, Aberdeen Investments, will also make up to nine car-parking spaces available to the tenant if required.

Custom House Plaza is located immediately adjacent to Connolly Station, Dublin’s busiest railway station providing InterCity, Enterprise and Dart commuter services. The Luas red line also stops at Connolly Station.

Ms Ward expects to see strong interest in the Custom House Plaza suite given the current shortage of units of a similar size and quality in Dublin city centre.