McKillen’s Clarendon Group seeks approval for 300 apartments in Cork city

Developer Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard’s Claredon Group and joint venture partners, BAM Ireland, have submitted a planning application for several hundred new homes in Cork city centre.

Should the proposed Horgan’s Quay scheme secure approval, it will see the development of a major mixed-use residential development comprising 302 apartments distributed across three buildings ranging in height from nine to 11 storeys.

The new residential quarter would also include the original station master’s building from Kent Station, which would be restored to include a residents’ garden and terrace. The plan also provides for a new pedestrian thoroughfare, linking the riverfront to a new entrance for Kent Railway Station.

Perfect location

Commenting on the proposed development, Claredon Group managing director Tony Leonard said: “The Cork region’s 220,000 population is expected to grow by 50 per cent by 2040 and is now home to more than 150 FDI employers from a range of international locations.

“The provision of high-quality residential accommodation at Horgan’s Quay is a major factor in attracting new office tenants to the city and is a perfect location for families and young professionals.”

The proposed apartment development forms part of the wider Horgan’s Quay project being delivered currently by Clarendon with joint-venture partners BAM. Upon completion, the scheme will comprise 37,000sq m (398,265sq ft) of grade A offices, residential and hotel accommodation, together with restaurant and retail facilities.