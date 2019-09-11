O’Reilly-Hyland pays over €6.6m to secure high-profile south Dublin lands

Developer Charles O’Reilly-Hyland is weighing up plans for the delivery of a new residential scheme on the site of a high-profile car showroom premises on Goatstown Road, Dublin 14.

O’Reilly-Hyland is understood to have paid in excess of €6.6 million for the 0.84 acre plot, which up until recently had been occupied by the luxury car dealer, Charles Hurst Premium. The sale, which was handled by Knight Frank attracted interest from a wide range of student accommodation providers and residential developers.

Located within a short distance of UCD and immediately adjacent to Sorohan Brothers’ successful Trimbleston development, the site benefits from 90m of road frontage, and comprises Charles Hurst’s former car showroom, garage workshop building and a hardcored car park area.

While the property doesn’t have planning permission at this point, it is zoned for residential development under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Development Plan 2016-2022. The site was offered for sale with the benefit of a detailed feasibility study prepared by architects O’Mahony Pike, which indicated the potential for a residential scheme of 75 apartments (subject to planning permission).

Quite apart from its proximity to UCD’s Belfield campus, the property is situated in one of south Dublin’s most sought-after residential locations. Local amenities include Dundrum Town Centre, Milltown Golf Club and Deerpark as well as Dublin city centre itself.

In terms of public transport, the site is served by a number of Dublin Bus routes, and is located within a 15-minute walk of the Luas green line stops at Balally and Dundrum.

Kieran Bray, who handled the sale on behalf of Knight Frank, said: “The property attracted considerable interest from a wide range of developers. The site’s favourable zoning, surrounding established height and excellent transport links, reflects the strong price achieved”.