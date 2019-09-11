€9m Naas Road site offers significant scope for residential development

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €9 million for a 7.45 acre landholding zoned for residential and industrial development on the Naas Road in Dublin.

Located on the northern side of the N7 and just 2km west of Clondalkin village, the property has 250m of road frontage and is occupied by several dwellings, industrial structures and a disused yard.

The site has two separate zoning objectives under the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2016-2022. An area of 2.35 acres of the site is zoned R2 – existing residential, while the remaining 5.1 acres are zoned EE – industrial, enterprise & employment.

The property’s potential for more extensive residential development, however, has been identified in a planning report prepared by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants. It points out the site’s proximity to a significant land holding of 440 acres of EE-zoned lands in the Naas Road/ Ballymount area, which earlier this year were rezoned to Regen (Regeneration) under the South Dublin County Council Development Plan. This reclassification will allow for residential development subject to planning permission.

Darragh Deasy, who is handling the sale on behalf of CBRE, says the rezoning of this land should assist in setting a precedent for the prospective purchaser of the Naas Road property.

The subject site is located on the northern side of the N7 Naas Road, west of its intersection with the Monastery Road Luas station overpass. Clondalkin village is situated 2km west of the property while Dublin city centre is 10km away, and is readily accessible by road and on the Luas red line.

“This site presents an opportunity to acquire a strategic land holding within close proximity to existing transport infrastructure and residential amenities, with significant future development potential,” says Darragh Deasy.