Mary Birmingham joins Savills

Savills has announced the appointment of Mary Birmingham as a consultant to its development and consultancy division.

Ms Birmingham’s experience spans more than 30 years across all real estate sectors, with exposure to institutional fund management, project management, consultancy and the public sector.

Prior to joining Savills, Ms Birmingham spent eight years at Nama, where she held the position of head of asset management and was a member of the State agency’s senior executive team. She also worked in senior roles at Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) and, more recently, at publicly listed house builder Glenveagh Properties.

In recent years, Ms Birmingham was involved in a number of the major transactions and developments in the Dublin docklands including Project Wave, now known as Dublin Landings, where Ballymore and its Singapore-headquartered partners Oxley are developing over 1 million sq ft of offices, apartments and shops, and retail.

Commenting on Ms Birmingham’s appointment, Mark Reynolds, deputy managing director, and head of Savills Ireland’s development and consultancy division, said: “Mary’s appointment is a major coup for Savills. Her extensive experience and expertise in the Irish real estate sector is invaluable and will add significant value for our clients.”

Ms Birmingham said: “I have worked closely with Mark and the team on various projects over the years, and I now look forward to working as part of the Savills team and drawing on my experience in the Irish property sector to provide best-in-class advisory and consultancy services.”

Savills Ireland has the largest development and consultancy division in the country, with 12 full-time employees. The department offers a complete service advising clients on everything from immediate sales, to strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, planning, development management and affordable housing.