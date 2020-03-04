Own-door office in Dublin’s Silicon Docks seeks €550,000

Private investors looking to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the ongoing clustering effect of Google’s continued expansion in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock area will be interested in an own-door office suite which has come for sale at a relatively keen guide price of €550,000.

Located within close proximity of the offices of Google, Stripe and Accenture, 17 Clanwilliam Square has been brought to the market by Artis Real Estate with full vacant possession.

The subject property is a two-storey building extending to a net internal area of 87.73sq m (944sq ft), and comes with two dedicated car-parking spaces.

Bids

The sale is being conducted via digital private treaty, allowing bids to be placed on a “24/7” basis via the agent’s website from anywhere in the world, with bidders being automatically notified of any counter bids.

Artis director Richard O’Neill says: “This is a perfect opportunity for an owner occupier, or private investor to avail of an own-door unit in this prime office location. The sales process provides certainty and transparency to a degree that is not usually available in traditional private treaty sales.”