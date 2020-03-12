Comer Group appeals refusal of permission for Kilmainham hotel

Leading property developers Luke and Brian Comer are appealing a decision to refuse planning permission for their plans for a large new hotel in the Dublin suburb of Kilmainham.

Ladas Property Company, which is part of the Comer Group, has asked An Bord Pleanála to overturn last month’s ruling by Dublin City Council to reject their proposal to demolish a vacant used car dealership building at Kearns Place in Old Kilmainham and to construct a six-storey hotel.

The site of the proposed hotel, which would contain 80 bedrooms, restaurant, rooftop café and semi-private walk along the Camac River, is close to the tourist attractions of Kilmainham Gaol and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Dublin City Council said it considered that the form, scale and mass of the development given its proximity to existing two-storey residences did not provide an appropriate transition in scale or have due regard to the sensitive nature of surrounding urban structures.

Plans

It said the plans for the hotel were “overly dominant, would appear overbearing and incongruous on the streetscape.”

Plans for the new hotel were opposed by around 20 parties including Green Party councillor, Michael Pidgeon, and the Lady Lane Residents’ Association.

Mr Pidgeon said the plans for the hotel were “completely out of proportion” with the nearby residential area and there was “near universal opposition” to the development.

A ruling in the case is due by July 7th.