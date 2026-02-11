Sisters of Charity seeking €1.7m from sale of historic Westmeath estate

An aerial view of the lands at South Hill House and farm, Delvin, Co Westmeath.

The Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary have engaged Cushman & Wakefield and REA TE Potterton as joint agents to find a buyer for South Hill House and its 139-acre farm in Delvin, Co Westmeath.

The property, which the order acquired in 1952 and operated for many years as St Mary’s South Hill, a school for people with intellectual and physical disabilities, will be sold in one or more lots by way of auction on Friday, February 27th next. The guide price for the entire property is in the region of €1.6 million to €1.7 million.

South Hill House is a Georgian three-storey, over-basement five-bay property, which extends to 11,000sq ft. Designed by architect William Farrell, the property retains numerous of its original period features, including moulded gilt plasterwork in its principal rooms, chimney pieces in the main reception rooms, sash windows with six-over-six panes and slim glazing bars and shutters, and a three-storey staircase with feature grand-bow windows.

South Hill House, Delvin, Co Westmeath

The interior of South Hill House, Delvin, Co Westmeath

The main house is surrounded by an additional 52,000sq ft of accommodation and a farmyard on an overall site area of 56 hectares (138 acres), which is predominantly in use as agricultural land. There are eight buildings which also form part of the estate, and these incorporate a mixture of residential, medical, education and leisure uses. The buildings are all for sale with the benefit of vacant possession. South Hill House & Farmyard are protected structures (NBHS REG 15401401/402).

The subject property is available in four lots:

Lot 1: South Hill House and out offices together with farmyard on 68 acres. Guide price in the region of €900,000 – €1 million;

Lot 2: A block of agricultural land laid out in three divisions on 69 acres. Guide price €700,000;

Lot 3: A small parcel of land extending to about two acres. Guide price – €30,000;

Lot 4: Entire – in the region of €1.6 million to €1.7 million.

South Hill House and farm will be offered for auction at 3pm on Friday, February 27th in the Property Exchange, Trim, Co Meath, and online on the LSL Auctions platform. Parties looking to bid on the property need to register with the auctioneers before February 23rd. Ryan Murphy of Cushman and Wakefield and Elliott Potterton of REA TE Potterton are handling the sale.