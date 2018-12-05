Investors Round Hill and NBKC set to build 145 student beds in Cork

Round Hill Capital and NBK Capital are set to build 145 student beds on a one acre site they have acquired at Farranlea Road, Cork, as part of broader a strategy which will see the investors deliver in excess of 1,200 student beds across Cork, Dublin and Galway.

The Cork site is located close to the city centre, with easy access to both University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology. The building will be managed by Nido Student, Round Hill’s operational platform and brand for European student accommodation.

John Vaudin, managing director of Round Hill Capital (Ireland), said: “ We are continuing to build on our residential-led property strategy across Ireland, bringing over € 1 billion of dedicated capital to deploy into these sectors coupled with our expertise in investing in and operating student accommodation and residential assets across Europe.”

Round Hill, the global specialist real estate investment, development and asset management firm, has acquired, built and managed over 110,000 residential units and student housing beds in recent years and currently operates about 65,000 in eight European countries.

Last month Round Hill agreed to acquire with QuadReal Property Group 216 build-to-rent apartments at Bridgefield, Santry Demesne, Dublin, for close to €84 million.

NBK Capital is an investment company based in the Middle East, operating from Kuwait, Dubai, Istanbul and Cairo.