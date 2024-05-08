1,059-acre forestry portfolio offers sustainable investment at €7.5m

Investors looking for a secure and stable return while meeting their ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals will be interested in the sale of a substantial forestry portfolio distributed across eight counties. The portfolio, which comprises 428.7 hectares (1,059 acres), is being offered to the market by agent Lisney at a guide price of €7.5 million for the entire portfolio. The lots, which are 27-241 acres in size, are also being made available for sale individually at prices from €235,000 to €1.155 million.

The portfolio comprises 11 distinct plots with three in Wicklow, two in Kildare, one each in Louth, Westmeath, Donegal, Galway, Cork and Waterford.

Each plot has been managed in accordance with both FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) standards, thereby providing a blend of commercially viable and environmentally sustainable opportunities.

All lands have good accessibility with forestry roads in place and are planted with 18 species of trees with Sitka Spruce, Douglas fir, Norway Spruce, mixed broadleaves, and others. All trees are at various stages of maturity.

The sale of portfolio underscores the growing importance of the forestry sector with recent trends emphasising the urgent need for expanded forest cover and sustainable management practices.

The importance of the subject portfolio is easily understood when viewed against the backdrop of last year’s planting figures which fell short of the Government’s 8,000-hectare target. Forests play a crucial role in both the removal of carbon from the atmosphere, and in the mitigation of greenhouse-gas emissions. Ireland’s forest coverage is among the lowest in the EU at 11.6 per cent, prompting calls to reach 18 per cent coverage by 2050 as part of the country’s climate-action plan.

Quite apart from the environmental benefits associated with forestry, those investing in the sector can avail of Government support through grants, tax incentives and subsidies.

Cathal Daughton and Thomas Byrne of Lisney Commercial Real Estate say: “We expect the sale of this portfolio to attract strong interest from national and international investors seeking stable returns, ESG alignment and portfolio diversification. This investment is supported by favourable market dynamics and government policies promoting forestry investment in Ireland.”