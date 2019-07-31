Hibernia Reit says leased Dublin office space tops 1.7m sq ft

Property group Hibernia Reit said that the amount of space leased in the Dublin office market during the first half exceeded 1.7 million sq ft, though take-up in the three months to the end of June was slower than in recent quarters, mainly due to fewer large letting deals.

Some 1.6 million sq ft of office space was leased in the capital during the same period last year.

“Nonetheless active demand remains high and a number of lettings are expected to close in the near term,” Hibernia Reit said on Wednesday in a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting. “Office vacancy at the end of June 2019 was 5.9 per cent for Grade A space in central Dublin and 6.4 per cent for Dublin overall.”

Hibernia Reit’s vacancy rate in its in-place office portfolio is 15 per cent, up from 12 per cent at the end of March following two tenants moving out of 19,000 square feet of space, as flagged in the preliminary results in May, and the acquisition of 10,000 sq ft of vacant offices.

“The majority of the available space is in the Forum, Central Quay and the recently completed 2WML,” Hibernia Reit said. “Since March 31st, 2019 we have made good progress with leasing discussions: if all the space currently under offer completes, the vacancy rate in the in-place office portfolio will fall to 5 per cent.”

Prime Grade A headline rents in the city centre for the industry are stable at in excess of €60 per sq ft, it said, citing Knight Frank data.

Hibernia Reit agreed eight rent reviews during the first half, increasing contracted rent by €1.7 million, with two rent reviews outstanding at the end of the period likely to add a further €1.4 million to its annual income.